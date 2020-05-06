Jean Carol Beres, 75, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born in Racine, June 19, 1944, daughter of the late William Gerber and Esther (Nee: Erickson) Gerber Nees.

Jean graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1962”. On January 20, 1962, she married Arthur Holmes Jr. On April 29, 1976, she married Richard E. “Dickie” Beres who preceded her in death on January 26, 2011. Together, they owned and operated Beres Towing and Repairs for almost 50 years. Most of all she truly enjoyed spending time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, James (Holly) Holmes, Cheryl Valente, Lynn (David) Morris; grandchildren, Julie Anchondo, Stephanie (Nick) Sexauer, Danielle (Brandon) Barnes, Gabrielle (Michael) Gnorski, Emily, David Jr., Jeanette, and Elizabeth Morris; great-grandchildren, Ramiro Valente-Melendez,

Hailey and Bradley Anchondo, Aleena and Brice Barnes, Grant, Cassandra, and Madaline Gnorski; brothers, Wayne (Maureen) Gerber, Gregg (Susan) Nees; in-laws, Thomas (Jean) Beres, Donald (Karen) Beres, Roseann (Jack) Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends, including her fiancé John Holmes. In addition to her parents and husband Dick, she was preceded in death by her son Daniel, March 17, 2019.

Due to the current health condition, private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. A public celebration of Jean’s life will be held and announced at a later date.

