Jeanne Anne Haas, 90, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on May 1, 1930, to the late Alvin and Evelyn Haas.

Jeanne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, attended Quincy College in Illinois, and then, began her career at S.C. Johnson Wax. For over 30 years, Jeanne arranged the travel plans for Johnson Wax executives which instilled in her a love for visiting different countries, in particular France, Italy, and Japan.

Closer to home, Jeanne visited Door County often and especially enjoyed going up North to her cottage near Boulder Junction. One of her great passions was snow skiing with her family and with her dear friend, the late Bill Zahalka. The ski lodge lunches Jeanne organized for us were epic!

Jeanne loved to sing and she shared her talents with the Racine Symphonic Choir and the St. Richard’s Catholic Church Choir where she was a long-time member.

Jeanne was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend to many. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Virginia, and her brother-in-law, James Haluska. She is survived by her brother Charles and sister-in-law Janet, and 10 nieces and nephews and their spouses. Jeanne is further survived by 25 great-nieces and nephews, 3 great-great nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the visitation/service area at a time. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Catherine’s High School or St. Richard Catholic Church, both in Racine.