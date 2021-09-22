… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, 1722 W 6th St., has earned a National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education. Jefferson Lighthouse is an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme School. Their mission is to create students who are “internationally-minded learners inquire, collaborate, and take action.”
Since 1982, “the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Jefferson Lighthouse demonstrates excellence. Their administrators and teachers focus on three main tiers: inquiry-based learning, social-emotional learning, and collaboration. Their participation has resulted in this honor. At the time of the nomination, Dr. Jeremy Benishek was the Principal.
Jefferson Lighthouse reports that their demographics are:
- Black/African American: 21%
- White: 40%
- Hispanic: 26%
- Asian: 6%
- Two or more races: 7%
Click here for more information about the honor and Jefferson Lighthouse
