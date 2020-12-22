This holiday season just got a little brighter for local senior citizens. Jefferson Lighthouse, an International Baccalaureate school within Racine Unified School District, is aiming to put a smile on many faces this holiday season. Staff, students, and families have come together to spread holiday cheer via an inspirational Youtube video.

Third-grade teacher, Student Council Advisor, and Student Leadership Coordinator, Kelly DeCheck, has been heavily involved in the process. She says “we prioritize people and our relationships to build a strong learning community.”

Through a cheerful video, Jefferson Lighthouse is doing just that.

Season of Joy

Leading the project is Directing Principal Jeremy Benishek and Associate Principal/IB Coordinator Colleen Strain. Additionally, Robin Zigas, a fourth-grade teacher and Student Leadership Coordinator was involved in the event. This project was a collaborative effort also between students & their families.

Jefferson Lighthouse has taken advantage of digital resources despite COVID-19 difficulties, especially for senior citizens. This school is choosing to see this season of joy rather than sadness.

Together, staff sent out a letter to Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary staff and families to gauge interest. The response was incredible, as over 70 staff and families participated. DeCheck assigned words and collected photos from the school to create masterpiece.

View the video here.

Jefferson Lighthouse Senior Citizen Holiday Cheer Video

Involving Senior Citizens

“We want you to know that you aren’t alone” is just one of the phrases written on individual papers and held up by elementary school students in the video. This video will be shared with local senior care facilities via e-mail, social media, and through personal connections.

“Now more than ever, it is important to let our senior citizens know that they are loved, thought of and not alone” says the school Student Leadership Coordinator.

DeCheck says “We’re working directly with activities directors in hopes of having the videos shared via cell phones, tablets, or broadcast within the facilities.”

Due to COVID-19, there are visitor restriction policies in place. Those involved are hoping to make local senior citizens feel the spirit of the holiday season. This video is available to anyone and the message applies to all who watch.

Together Through it all

2020 has had its challenges. There is no doubt that this pandemic has felt isolating. The Jefferson Lighthouse School community is thinking of everyone, and so can you. Share this article with someone who could use an uplifting message.

Like it says in the video “Whether you are right down the road, across the country, or around the globe, we will get through this together.” The school hopes for health and many happy days for everyone in 2021.

