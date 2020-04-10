As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Jeffrey R. Kirsh, 63, died Thursday, March 26 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1956, son of the late, Raymond and Bette (Nee: Carlson) Kirsh.
Jeff was employed at Becker Shoop for a number of years as a dietician.
He is survived by his brother, John Kirsh, other relatives and dear friends.
Private graveside services were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.