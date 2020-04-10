Jeffrey R. Kirsh, 63, died Thursday, March 26 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1956, son of the late, Raymond and Bette (Nee: Carlson) Kirsh.

Jeff was employed at Becker Shoop for a number of years as a dietician.

He is survived by his brother, John Kirsh, other relatives and dear friends.

Private graveside services were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.