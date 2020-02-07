Evan and I met at the perfect time. I was the person who heard my entire life that I’d find the “one” when I’m least expecting it… as I’m sure a lot of people have been told before. I would always roll my eyes at these remarks- but it turned out to be right. My best friend Emma and I are both chronically ill with some very similar conditions, so whenever our “good days” sync up, we are running around the town doing anything and everything. On this particular day, I remember we were both not feeling the best but we’re hanging out anyways. At the end of the evening, we went up to Emma’s boyfriend Brian’s dorm and ended up staying a while. Out of nowhere this guy just bursts into the room. Holding an orange bingo dabber (bingo is a big deal at Carthage) and screaming about how he almost won a TV but had lost…his rant continues as he rounds the room. I remember sitting on the couch, blowing my nose from the sinus infection I had, and asking Emma “who the heck is that dude.” She responded, saying it was this kid Evan.

After that night I didn’t think I’d see him again, but sure enough, the next night when I go to meet up with Emma, Evan is there. I had to leave to drive my mom’s car home- and Evan wanted to ride with me. When we were walking away, Brian looked at Emma and said “Yeah. They’re gonna fall in love.” He jumped in the car, took my phone, and started playing music from his brother’s band. I was in shock. And he was singing, and smiling, and just talking about anything and everything. From that moment on he hasn’t left my side. He has been there for every allergic reaction, every trip to the emergency room, infusion, injection, every day. Once I got sick, I didn’t think I’d ever be able to find love. Having someone sit front seat on this crazy ride with me- seemed impossible. But God sent me a few angels this year… the first being Emma. And through Emma, Evan. He makes me forget every bad thing. He is my grace, and safety, and partner in this life. It’s right what they say – it does come when you least expect it.

