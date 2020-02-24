Jennifer Jean Diener, 48, died on Saturday, February 15, following complications from an automobile accident. Jennifer was born in Milwaukee on April 3, 1971, to her proud parents, Philip and Jean (nee: Jacobs) Jacobson.

A graduate of Waterford High School “Class of 1989”, Jenny went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Platteville, respectively. Jenny joined the Racine Police Department in 1995 and had been serving the Racine Community with honor for the past twenty-five years. Her absence will be felt throughout the entire city. On September 22, 2001, Jennifer married the love of her life, Brian W. Diener at Norway Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. They were married for nearly nineteen years and were given the ultimate blessing when their daughter Taylor was born in 2004. Another proud moment came when Jenny escorted her father on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015. Always unassuming, Jenny will be remembered fondly for her great service to her community, her beautiful smile, her dedication to her work and coworkers, and most of all, her great love and devotion to her family.

Jennifer will be dearly missed by her husband, Brian; her daughter, Taylor; her mother, Jean Jacobson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, her Racine Police family, and many dear friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Phil Jacobson on September 8, 2019, and her grandparents, Gilbert “Bud” and Norma Fries, and Robin and Leta Jacobson.

A Memorial service will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, on Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m., with Pastors Kristie and Mark Jaramillo presiding. Interment will follow at Norway Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday, March 1, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund to be used for scholarships for young women entering Law Enforcement have been suggested.

