Jess Dohner, VP Financial Advisory Manager with Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors located at 10 E. Doty Street, Suite 320 in Madison, WI, was recently recognized as one of the Top 30 Program Managers in the country by Bank Investment Consultant (BIC), a leading information source for bank and credit union financial advisors.

According to BIC, the list recognizes investment program managers located in banks and credit unions based on several qualifying criteria, including the number of advisors they oversee, team assets under management, percentage growth in team production, and production per advisor.

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Jess on being recognized for his leadership and management of the investment program located at Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors,” said Arthur Osman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Services. “It takes vision, support from the institution and partners, and commitment from a talented team to be able to lead a program to these heights. We applaud Jess and the team for the work they do and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

“On behalf of Johnson Financial Group, I congratulate Jess on this industry recognition that demonstrates his commitment to building trusted relationships and providing value to our clients,” said Brian Andrew, President, and Chief Investment Officer, Johnson Financial Group.

The investment program Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors is supported by LPL Financial, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer. LPL Financial is the nation’s leading provider of third-party investment services to financial institutions, offering insurance and investment services to more than 800 banks and credit unions nationwide*. The Institution Services offering provides consulting, back-office support, access to technology and resources delivering integrated capabilities, and solutions to address the evolving needs of bank and credit union investment programs.