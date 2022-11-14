RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023.

DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.

DeMatthew’s announcement

“I am announcing my candidacy for mayor because we need a leader who will bring us together, not separate us. One who will seek out advice and counsel on our problems, not one who closes the door to different ideas,” he said in prepared remarks. “We need a mayor that leaves politics to Madison and Washington and has a single focus. . .what’s best for the residents of Racine.”

Jim DeMatthew calls for residents to work together. – Credit: Denise Lockwood DeMatthew said that his campaign will focus on public safety, improve the city’s amenities and public spaces, create “our next economy,” and foster growth and development. He added that, as mayor, he will work with local community organizations and form coalitions between the city, Racine County and other municipalities. “The Racine metro area is too dependent upon all the local communities to territorialism keep Racine from being a destination instead of a drive-through,” he said. DeMatthew also called for better cooperation between city government and city residents.

“As for City Hall, it is time to shine the light on how our money is being spent and why,” he said. “It is time to bring the community back into the conversation instead of excluding the very people who are willing to help. We will rebuild our neighborhoods with our neighbors instead of outsiders telling us how to run our community.”

DeMatthew concluded his remarks stating: “We have a unique city with endless potential, countless amenities, plentiful natural resources, beautiful architecture and a community of people committed to restoring Racine. We really have an embarrassment of riches. We now need to turn them into currency.”

A Racine native, DeMatthew has been active in many local organizations, including the Italian Fest Executive Committee, St. Catherine’s High School Foundation Board, Northside Business & Professional Association and Roma Lodge. Monday’s candidacy announcement is his first run for public office.

DeMatthew told the Racine County Eye that several people had approached him about running for mayor. He’d thought about seeking the office for several years but decided to take the leap now because he’s concerned about public safety, a declining population and companies leaving the city.

A potentially crowded field

DeMatthew is potentially the third Racine mayoral candidate to come forward.

Mayor Cory Mason, over the weekend, invited supporters via email to an event to kick off his re-election campaign on Nov. 21 at Littleport Brewing, 214 Third St. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in the last four years and want to make sure Racine continues to be a place that invests in the health and economic well-being of our residents,” Mason wrote. “Racine needs a progressive mayor that will continue to work with Gov. Evers to invest in our community, and I have done that these past four years. With your support, we will build on our shared success and continue to make Racine an amazing place to live, work and play.” Mayor Cory Mason – Credit: City of Racine

Mason, 49, will be seeking his second full term as mayor. He was elected in an October 2017 special election to fill the unexpired term of former mayor John Dickert. Mason was elected to a full four-year term in April 2019. Prior to that, Mason, a Democrat, had represented Racine in the State Assembly from the 62nd District since 2007.

Alder Henry Perez represents the City of Racine’s 12th District. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Last Friday, Henry Perez, a Racine Common Council member since 2013, told the Racine Journal Times that he was running for mayor on a platform of increased spending on public safety. A Racine resident since 2005, Perez, 61, has previously worked as a police officer in Florida. He has also been a church pastor and currently works in special education for the Racine Unified School District. He also teaches gun-safety classes.

Filing deadline and election dates

Candidates in the Spring 2023 election can start circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. They have until Jan. 3, 2023 to get the completed nomination papers to local filing officers, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. For City of Racine elected, nonpartisan positions (mayor, common council), the filing officer is the City Clerk.

Candidates for Racine mayor are required to obtain a minimum of 200 signatures and a maximum of 400 signatures. A primary election will be scheduled on Feb. 21, 2023, if there are three or more candidates seeking the office. The two candidates receiving the most votes will then proceed to the April 4 general election.

Election coverage

