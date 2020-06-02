Jim Kremer has joined Johnson Financial Group as Vice President, Loss Control Engineer. Kremer specializes in loss control with a focus on safety and compliance programs for companies around the state.

With a strong insurance background, Kremer’s prior experience includes risk management consulting. Formerly serving in an insurance agency role, he has specialized in the food and beverage, manufacturing, and medical/social service industries in addition to construction and transportation. Additionally, he formerly served as an Environment, Health and Safety Manager in manufacturing and has more than 20 years working for two large Fortune 200 companies, PPG Industries and Rockwell Automation. Kremer is knowledgeable in employee safety and OSHA compliance, property protection, facility security, and emergency response.

Skilled in safety management and emergency response situations, Kremer is also a Registered Nurse, retired firefighter, EMT, and hazardous materials technician.