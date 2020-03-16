Joanne M. Ramcke, 76, died Monday, March 9 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Kingsford, Michigan, May 15, 1943, daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Nee: Fayas) Thom and was raised in Kenosha/Racine.

On December 28, 1963, Joanne married John I. Ramcke who preceded her in death, October 2, 2018. Joanne was employed by Stitching Post Frame Shop for twenty-three years. She enjoyed cross-stitch and quilting. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her grandchildren. Joanne committed her life to Jesus at an early age and loved Him deeply and passionately. She served her Jesus in numerous roles from children and youth ministries to decorating and social committees. Her faith was the most important thing in her life and she shared it every chance she got.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian (Kathleen) Ramcke of Kenosha, Brad (Melissa) Ramcke of Union Grove; her four grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Tessa, and Tamra; brother-in-law, William Ramcke of San Diego, CA; adopted daughter, Genna (Jacob) Paulson of Dallas, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many cherished friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street with Reverend John Anderson officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday prior to the service 4 to 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at Sunset Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Memorials to Racine Bible Church have been suggested.

