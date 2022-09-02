KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement.

The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership announcement was made at the university’s Sports & Activity Center.

“UW-Parkside appreciates our long-lasting and growing partnership with Jockey, a leading global company right here in our community,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to unveil the Jockey Sports Performance Center as part of a relationship that will intentionally impact our student-athletes, students, campus, and community.”

Mark Fedyk, president and COO of Jockey International, expressed his excitement with the new facility as well.

“Jockey is proud to expand on an already impactful partnership with UW-Parkside and further invest in the university, the future success of its student-athletes and broader campus family,” added Fedyk. “Today’s announcement is another step in our commitment to the Kenosha community, which we have called home for more than 120 years.”

Headquartered in Kenosha, Jockey is a privately-held apparel brand selling products in 140 countries.

Jockey, UW-Parkside collaborations

The partnership also continues and enhances Jockey and UW-Parkside co-branded leisure wear and activewear called the Parkside Player Packs, launched in 2021-22. UW-Parkside athletes have already been outfitted with the Parkside Player Packs. Starting this fall, Parkside students, parents, alumni and fans will also be able to purchase their own Parkside Player Packs on game days at the Ranger Store in the Sports & Activity Center.

Other aspects of the Jockey and UW-Parkside collaboration announced this week include:

UW-Parkside students will have access to professional clothing through the sponsored Jockey Career Closet that will be open in the new Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons.

Jockey will participate as one of the signature sponsors of the Parkside Athletics Career Networking Night.

Jockey will participate in all internship and career fairs sponsored by UW-Parkside.

On the community outreach front, Jockey and UW-Parkside will work together on these initiatives:

UW-Parkside staff, coaches, facility and students will volunteer to assist Jockey with the mentoring program at Lincoln Middle School starting in the 2022-23 school year. Parkside will also host students for a campus visit.

Parkside Athletics will again assist Jockey Being Family with the Undie Run, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

