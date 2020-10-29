Hello neighbors,

My name is Joel Jacobsen, and I am running to represent the 63rd District in the Wisconsin State Legislature. I am a middle-class dad with two successful grown children who completed their university degrees in their home state of Wisconsin. My wife Jerie and I have been married for forty years, and have experienced the challenges and fears all Wisconsin parents do. I know what it’s like to work two jobs to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads. I worked my way through college alongside forest firefighters and restaurant servers. I’ve also spent time in boardrooms with CEOs. This has given me a broad perspective on issues facing workers and businesses today.

I graduated with a degree in finance which led me to my work in IT for the insurance industry. I have served on the Burlington City Council, where I worked with my fellow council members to develop policies to improve the civic life of my hometown and save money. My experience has given me a deep understanding of the budgeting process and how important it is to check every detail and to work collaboratively for the benefit of all.

I am in this race because I have a vision for our district and our state. I want to build a future where divisions across party lines are blurred, and people of all political stripes work together for the common good. Democrats and Republicans can certainly find solutions to the issues that face our state, firm in the belief that all Wisconsinites are ready to work together for a bright future.

Paid for by “Joel for Wisconsin”

