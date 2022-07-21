RACINE – The Racine Police Association recently announced the 2022 recipients of the John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarships. This year’s scholarships have been awarded to Abigail Stultz and Caroline Mork.

John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarship

The John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarships began after the death of Officer John Hetland took place. On June 17, 2019, Hetland was shot to death by Dalquavis Ward during an armed robbery at Teezers Bar,1936 Lathrop Ave. Protecting the bartender from the armed gunman resulted in a tragedy.

To remember Hetland’s heroic actions and his legacy, a scholarship was created in his honor. In addition to this memorial scholarship, family and friends remember Hetland through a Facebook page that continues to share his story. The Our Hero – Paying It Forward for John Hetland page hopes to continue spreading kindness as Hetland did. This effort is in addition to providing two high school seniors with scholarship money each year.

2022 recipients

Those who apply for the scholarship must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Additionally, the awarded scholarship recipient must be accepted to, and enrolled in, a two- or four-year college at the time the scholarship is awarded.

Students are required to complete and sign a scholarship application, provide proof of high school transcript including their 1st semester of senior year, a letter of recommendation from a school staff member, coach, or employer and submit a personal essay.

This year, Abigail Stultz was awarded a John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarship. She graduated from Waterford High School this past year. This fall she will attend The University of Wisconsin-Madison. Stultz has plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.

The second recipient is Caroline Mork. She is a graduate of Racine Case High School. In the future, she will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well. Her plans are to major in Biochemistry.

The Racine Police Department shared on Facebook that they “wish both of these deserving students the best at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Fall.”

