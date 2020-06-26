John Gianou, 68, died on Sunday, June 14. Hewas born in Medcini, Greece on April 22, 1952, son of the late Odiseas and Sophia (nee: Vasiliades) Gianou and came to the United States in 1976.

John was employed with J.I. Case for twenty-three years. He was a member of Kimissis Theotoku Greek Orthodox Church. In his spare time, he loved playing soccer, fishing, and cooking.

John will be dearly missed by his sons, Demetri Gianou and Anastasios “Daso” (Jenny) Gianou, all of Racine; grandchildren, Alekos and Eleni Sophia; siblings, Lee Gianou, Stathi (Joan) Gianou, of Racine, and Kay (Reese) Ehrick of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held.