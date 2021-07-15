Job title: High school coordinator
Company: John XXIII Educational Center
Address: 1101 Douglas Avenue,
City: Racine
Industry: Education
Duties: Oversees high school program at center, 25/30 hours a week, 3:30-8:15 Mon-Thurs during school year and then additional flexible hours, wages and benefits are negotiable depending on qualifications of applicant, must be able to fluent in Spanish
What makes your job special? We are a ministry of St. Patrick Parish of Racine but we do not promote any particular religion in our programming. We are a small organization that offers academic, emotional, and social support to 5-12 graders and their families. If your love education without a bureaucracy, our center is for you.
Here’s who to contact: Michael Kadow
Email: mike_kadow@john23center.org
Phone number: 262-898-7250
Website: www.john23educenter.org/
