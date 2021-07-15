Job title: High school coordinator

Company: John XXIII Educational Center

Address: 1101 Douglas Avenue,

City: Racine

Industry: Education

Duties: Oversees high school program at center, 25/30 hours a week, 3:30-8:15 Mon-Thurs during school year and then additional flexible hours, wages and benefits are negotiable depending on qualifications of applicant, must be able to fluent in Spanish

What makes your job special? We are a ministry of St. Patrick Parish of Racine but we do not promote any particular religion in our programming. We are a small organization that offers academic, emotional, and social support to 5-12 graders and their families. If your love education without a bureaucracy, our center is for you.

Here’s who to contact: Michael Kadow

Email: mike_kadow@john23center.org

Phone number: 262-898-7250

Website: www.john23educenter.org/