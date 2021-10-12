Johnson Financial Group announced today their plan to donate $500,000 to United Way partner organizations across Wisconsin.

“In recognition of our incredible associates – and to kick-off our annual giving campaign at Johnson Financial Group – we are giving $500,000 to support various organizations in the communities where they live and work,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group.

This gift of $500,000 will be in addition to the dollar-for-dollar company match Johnson Financial Group honors for all associate pledges. Matching funds are allocated to local chapters of United Way within Wisconsin.

“Our associates have always had an unwavering commitment to serving our clients and our communities. Unfortunately, the lingering impact of the pandemic continues to cause hardships on so many fronts. We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to provide support and make an impact where it matters most,” said Karla Krehbiel, Regional President – Kenosha/Racine of Johnson Financial Group.

“Partnering with United Way allows us to focus our giving very efficiently and effectively through several existing programs. This year, we’ll be paying particular attention to efforts in the areas of education, food security, homelessness and health,” added Krehbiel.

“United Way of Racine County has the structure in place to make an immediate impact where the needs are greatest,” said Krehbiel. “As we approach the holiday season, we hope this gift will help make the season a little brighter and less stressful for those in need.”

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services. For 50 years, we have put our clients first by serving as a trusted advisor, with engaged family ownership, strong values and committed associates. Firmly rooted in our community, ensuring it is a better place by volunteering and providing support where needed. For more information visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.