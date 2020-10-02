Advertisements

The Johnson Financial Group welcomes a new member to their team. As of October 1, 2020, Steve Greiff is the new Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage. He will lead a team of 150 mortgage associates across the state of Wisconsin.

Johnson Financial Group is a financial service company. They offer banking and wealth and insurance solutions. The insurance solutions are offerings are through subsidiaries such as Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Service.

The Samuel C. Johnson Family are the principal owners of Johnson Financial Group. Helen Johnson-Leopoldo is the Chairman of Johnson Financial Group. They look forward to the new addition. Greiff’s role will be to oversee the success of the mortgage industry at Johnson Financial Group.

Greiff’s Experience

The Illinoian will move across the state lines to Wisconsin, for the job. Greiff is involved in his community in the Greater Chicagoland area. He is a volunteer with local charities and his church. Greiff and his family look forward to the transition.

New to the position, however, not new to the field. Greiff’s experiences in the financial industry make him equipped for the new job. He has over 20 years of extensive experience in financial services and the mortgage industry.

Previously, Greiff was working as the Executive Vice President of Retail Banking and Home Mortgages at Busey Bank. He was employed in this position for 7 years. Additionally, Greiff served as the Chase Home Mortgage Regional Operations Leader for over 4 years.

Joining Johnson’s

President of Johnson’s Bank, Dan Defnet, says “Steve is an industry leader whose knowledge and credibility will enable us to continue growing this important segment of Johnson’s Financial Group’s business.”

He posses leadership qualities that make him a valuable aspect of Johnson’s Financial Group. Therefore, serving clients throughout the state, will help the company to continue growing. As a result, The President of Johnson’s Financial Group looks forward to his leadership.

For more information about Johnson Financial Group, visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.

