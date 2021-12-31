After losing two of their top four scorers from last season, the Wilmot Panthers girls basketball team is looking to sisterhood to help lead the team. McKenna and Madelyn Johnson have both averaged in double figures so far this season as the team sits at 6-6 overall to start the season.

McKenna, who is a sophomore and is averaging around 24 points per game, while her sister is averaging 12 points per game. McKenna averaged 18 points per game, while her sister averaged six points last season in Wilmot’s 12-11 season a year ago.

“They bring lots of scoring and lost of intensity on defense,” Wilmot head coach Keith Sczyrnecki said.

Another key standout for Wilmot is sophomore Jasmine Delaney, who averages six points and six rebounds per game. Wilmot has eight players that are either a junior or sophomore on the roster.

“We got a young team with one senior, so we’re just learning how to work together,” Sczyrnecki said. “We’re still working and we have to tighten up the layups and free throws.”

With Union Grove and Westosha Central at the top of the Southern Lakes Conference, Sczyrnecki anticipates the Panthers to be in the middle of things in the conference this season. Wilmot has two home games against Milwaukee Pulaski and Elkhorn to start the post-winter break slate of games before taking on Waterford on the road on Jan. 14.