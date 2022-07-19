DECATUR, IL – Jonathan Neustifter of Racine, WI is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Millikin University Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors.

Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

The students named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University are listed in alphabetical order according to last name.

About Millikin University

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

A Millikin education features Performance Learning, a unique learning approach offered only at Millikin that gives students the chance to build the confidence and skills to succeed before and after graduation.

Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill.

