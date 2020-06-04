Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced the Jordania Leon-Jordan, who has been serving the university as interim chief information officer since 2016, has been selected to fill the position on a permanent basis.

“Jordania has done an amazing job in her current role organizing and managing what has become a critical operations area within our university,” said Scott Menke, UW-Parkside vice chancellor for finance and administration.

Leon-Jordan said she is honored to continue serving at UW-Parkside. “It is fulfilling to be able to work in IT and business within the context of a liberal arts university,” she said. “I believe in our mission and I’m excited to support the university work towards student success. My immediate goals are to strengthen our information security stance, streamline and improve our services, and increase our collaboration with key partners in the UW System.”

As CIO, Leon-Jordan serves as the head of the Campus Technology Services (CTS) Department. Her responsibilities include overseeing the Applications Development, Client Services, Desktop Support, Networking, and Web Management teams; developing and communicating the vision and strategic

technology goals supportive of all university entities engaged in the deployment and use of information

technology; actively participating in and providing leadership in the UW System and statewide information technology needs, among others.

Leon-Jordan received her master’s degree in business administration from UW-Parkside and her bachelor’s degree from UW-Stevens-Point. She is a certified project management professional (PMP), teaches project management for the UW-Parkside College of Business, Economics, and Computing, and leads UW-Parkside’s IT strategic planning efforts.