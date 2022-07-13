KALAMAZOO, MI — Joseph Stein, of Racine, WI, has been named to the Kalamazoo College Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Joseph!
Kalamazoo College, founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich.
The creator of the K-Plan, Kalamazoo College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities.
