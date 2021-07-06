The University of Utah wishes to congratulate Josh Marquardt of Burlington, WI who was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.

Marquardt’s degree is listed as:

Degree: Master of Science

Major: Geophysics

Major code description: Geophysics MS

The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021-completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our graduates distinguished themselves by completing their degrees in incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Michael L. Good, interim president. “We celebrate their achievements and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next phase of their lives. We are confident they have the skills, expertise and knowledge to excel and contribute to making our world a better place.”

Students in the Class of 2021 ranged in age from 18 to 86 and earned 9,035 degrees. Graduates represented 53 U.S. states and territories, and 66 foreign countries.

View the full 152nd general commencement here.

