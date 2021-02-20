Twenty-one years after Juanita Zdroik was found dead on the side of the road in the Town of Raymond, a jury Friday in Racine Court found her killer — Miguel A. Cruiz — guilty of homicide.

Junita Zdroik, Miguel A. Cruz (top right) and Elias Burgos.

Zdroik was shot in the head and run over following a drug deal that had gone bad, according to a criminal complaint by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Cruz, 43, of Milwaukee, was charged as a co-defendant in Zdroik’s homicide in 2017 along with Elias Burgos, 40.

A detective with the Milwaukee Police Department linked Zdroik’s homicide case with two other murders.

Lamont Cole and Samuel Burns were found shot to death on Feb. 7, 2000, near a home at 3535 North 10th Street in Milwaukee. A detective with the Milwaukee Police Department told investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 3, 2017, that Cole’s blood was found on Zdroik’s pants, which connected the three murders. Cruz was convicted of the murder of Cole and Burns. A witness in those cases told investigators that he witnessed Zroik’s murder.

He explained that Cole and Burns met up with Cruz and Burgos at a known drug house in Milwaukee to buy cocaine. Once the transaction took place, Zdroik offered to take Cole and Burns in her car to Milwaukee’s north side. Cruz, Burgos, and Jose Sanchez traveled in a van and followed them into an alley. Sanchez shot Cole and Burns, then lit the car on fire.

3 Murder Victims Shot

Zdroik cried hysterically and kept saying, “He killed them, he killed them.” She then demanded a new car and money.

Sanchez made a phone call to another person and reported: “The job is done.” The person they were talking to believed that Cole and Burns were “snitches.” Cruz and Burgos then told the witness — Eladio Hernandez — that they would take Zdroik to Chicago and “give her money and a new car.”

The witness, JA, Burgos and Cruz then pulled off the freeway on Highway K, shoved Zdroik out of the van and shot her in the head. They then ran over her body with the van several times, saying: “This is what happens to snitches!”

Men convicted in companion cases

In 2010, Milwaukee County Judge Timothy Witkowiak sentenced Hernandez to 21.5 years in prison, with 12 years of extended supervision upon release, a 2010 conviction for armed robbery, and burglary with a deadly weapon and substantial battery while armed. All three counts have a party to a crime modifier.

Burgos was found guilty of harboring/aiding a felon, intimidating a witness, and two counts of attempting to bribe a witness. Currently serving time at Redgranite Correctional Institution, he has a release date of Sept. 6, 2030.

Sentencing hearing set on Cruz case

Nielsen set a sentencing hearing for Cruz at 1:30 p.m. April 22 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement:

“The killer of Juanita Zdroik has been found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide today.

I could not be more proud that we finally have brought closure to her family, 21 years ago to the month. Personally, I have spoken with Zachary Zdroik, the son of Juanita, and although it is surreal at this moment for him and his family, they are hopeful that this is a chapter of their lives they can now begin to close. I’m especially thankful to my staff, namely, Lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc and Sergeant Dani Schulman, who

were absolutely relentless in their pursuit of solving this cold case.”