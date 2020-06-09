Judith A. Stankiewicz, 69, died on June 1, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on January 24, 1951, to the late Ronald and Elsie Ziesemer. She lived in Milwaukee and Cedarburg growing up.

Judith graduated from Cedarburg in 1969. On October 21, 1978, she married Michael Stankiewicz and they resided in Milwaukee and Kenosha. He preceded her in death in 1999

She worked various jobs early on. Her longest job was at the U.S. Post Office where she worked for many years as a mail carrier. She then started her own business in 2006 selling specialty pet products for a couple years.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a half sister, Fran Kirst (Kenneth) and a half brother, Frank Murlasits (Judy).

Survivors include her half-brother, Arthur Ziesemer of Three Lakes; her half-niece, Karen Zacharias (John) of Milwaukee; and other relatives and friends.

Private services were held.