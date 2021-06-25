RACINE – 4th Fest of Greater Racine invites the community to its annual Block Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

This family-friendly event is a kick-off to Racine’s Independence Day celebration, including the 2021 4th Fest Parade on Monday, July 5. The block party features music from Shades of Funk, great food (MM&E BBQ, 4th Fest Street Corn), beverages, raffles and games for everyone to enjoy.

The Block Party Is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine. All proceeds will go toward putting on the annual 4th Fest parade and evening fireworks show. Visit: http://www.racine4thfest.org/