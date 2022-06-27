It’s summer, the time for festivals! The kids are off from school and some people may have even taken vacation days to enjoy what Racine County has to offer. Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.
Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this July. No matter if you’re just passing through town or if you call Racine your home, there’s something for everyone to do this July.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Browns Lake Venetian Fest
| Fischer Park
30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|July 2
|RCBO 3rd & 4th of July Festival
|Village of Raymond Festival Grounds
2659 S. 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126
|July 3 & 4
|St. Lucy’s Church Festival
|St. Lucy’s Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|July 8–10
|Margarita Fest
|Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St.
Racine, WI
|July 9
|Celebrate Waterford
|Downtown Waterford
Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 9
|Waterford Balloonfest
|Waterford Union High School
611 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 16
|125th Anniversary Block Party
|In front of the Racine Public Library on Lake Avenue
Racine, WI 53403
|July 16
|The 3rd Annual Taco Fest of Racine
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave. Franksville, WI 53126
|July 23
|Saint Sharbel’s Annual Festival
|St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 95th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|July 30
|Roma Lodge Italian Festival
| Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|July 29–31
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Union Grove Wisconsin Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|July 9
|Racine Harbor Market
|Monument Square
|July 28
|Racine County Fair
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|July 27–31
Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|First Fridays & Music on the Monument
|Downtown Racine and Monument Square
|July 1
|Summer Beer Garden Series
|1st and Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 1 & 2
|Saturday Sounds
|Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|July 2
|51st Annual Tichigan Fireworks Display
|Tichigan Lake, Waterford
(North end of the lake)
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 2
|Sturtevant Fireworks
|Firemans Park
9630 Charles St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|July 3
|4th Fest of Greater Racine Block Party
|Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|July 3
|4th Fest of Greater Racine 86th Annual Parade
|Downtown Racine
Racine, WI 53403
|July 4
|4th Fest of Greater Racine Fireworks
|North Beach
100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53403
|July 4
|Union Grove 4th of July Parade
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|July 4
|City of Burlington Fireworks
|ChocolateFest Grounds
681 Maryland Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|July 4
|Lions Club of Waterford 4th of July parade
|Milwaukee and Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 4
|Movie in the Park
|Solbraa Park
3825 16th St.
Racine, WI 53405
|July 7
|Salmon-A-Rama
|Reefpoint Marina
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway Racine, WI 53403
|July 9–17
|Waterford’s Sip and Shop
|Downtown Waterford
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 14
|Relay for Life Racine
|Grace Church
3626 WI-31
Racine, WI 53406
|July 15
|Animal Crackers Concert Series
|Racine Zoo
2131 N Main St.
Racine, WI 53402
|July 15
|“Into the Woods”
|Racine Theater Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|July 15–July 31
|Movie in the Park
|Matson Park
1110 South St.
Racine, WI 53402
|July 19
|20th Annual Lake FX Games
|Pershing Skate Park
800 Pershing Park
Racine, WI 53403
|July 23
More to do
