Follow Us

It’s summer, the time for festivals! The kids are off from school and some people may have even taken vacation days to enjoy what Racine County has to offer. Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.

Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this July. No matter if you’re just passing through town or if you call Racine your home, there’s something for everyone to do this July.

Festivals

What?Where? When?
Browns Lake Venetian Fest  Fischer Park
30526 Durand Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		July 2
RCBO 3rd & 4th of July FestivalVillage of Raymond Festival Grounds
2659 S. 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126		July 3 & 4
St. Lucy’s Church Festival St. Lucy’s Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		July 8–10
Margarita FestRacine Zoo
2131 N. Main St.
Racine, WI		July 9
Celebrate WaterfordDowntown Waterford
Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185		July 9
Waterford BalloonfestWaterford Union High School
611 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53185		July 16
125th Anniversary Block PartyIn front of the Racine Public Library on Lake Avenue
Racine, WI 53403		July 16
The 3rd Annual Taco Fest of RacineFranksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave. Franksville, WI 53126		 July 23
Saint Sharbel’s Annual FestivalSt. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 95th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177		July 30
Roma Lodge Italian Festival  Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		July 29–31

Fairs/Markets

What?Where? When?
Union Grove Wisconsin Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		July 9
Racine Harbor MarketMonument SquareJuly 28
Racine County FairRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		July 27–31

Events

What?Where? When?
First Fridays & Music on the MonumentDowntown Racine and Monument SquareJuly 1
Summer Beer Garden Series1st and Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185		July 1 & 2
Saturday SoundsMonument Square
Racine, WI 53403		July 2
51st Annual Tichigan Fireworks DisplayTichigan Lake, Waterford
(North end of the lake)
Waterford, WI 53185		July 2
Sturtevant FireworksFiremans Park
9630 Charles St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177		July 3
4th Fest of Greater Racine Block PartyMonument Square
Racine, WI 53403		July 3
4th Fest of Greater Racine 86th Annual ParadeDowntown Racine
Racine, WI 53403		July 4
4th Fest of Greater Racine FireworksNorth Beach
100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53403		July 4
Union Grove 4th of July ParadeRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		July 4
City of Burlington FireworksChocolateFest Grounds
681 Maryland Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		July 4
Lions Club of Waterford 4th of July paradeMilwaukee and Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185		July 4
Movie in the ParkSolbraa Park
3825 16th St.
Racine, WI 53405		July 7
Salmon-A-RamaReefpoint Marina
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway Racine, WI 53403		July 9–17
Waterford’s Sip and ShopDowntown Waterford
Waterford, WI 53185		July 14
Relay for Life RacineGrace Church
3626 WI-31
Racine, WI 53406		July 15
Animal Crackers Concert SeriesRacine Zoo
2131 N Main St.
Racine, WI 53402		July 15
“Into the Woods”Racine Theater Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		July 15–July 31
Movie in the ParkMatson Park
1110 South St.
Racine, WI 53402		July 19
20th Annual Lake FX GamesPershing Skate Park
800 Pershing Park
Racine, WI 53403		July 23

More to do

Event Submission

Are you hosting an event? Whether it’s taking place in July or another month, the Racine County Eye wants to hear from you.

Racine County Eye now offers businesses and organizations the option to post their events for free on our community calendar using our self-serve online submission form.

If you would like to promote the event on the rest of the site, rates for the Wisco Spotlight and our display ads are also available.

Wisco Spotlight

Wisco Spotlight: Here’s what’s on tap for June
Racine Raiders: 2022 Season Preview
Wisco Spotlight: May 2022
Wisco Spotlight: April 2022
Health & Wellness Guide 2022
View all stories

Like this story? Become a subscriber for important local news stories and more with the Racine County Eye. Do you have a topic that you would like to see Emma cover in her writing? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com with your requests or suggestions for her next Top 5 or Top 10 list.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.