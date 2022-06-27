It’s summer, the time for festivals! The kids are off from school and some people may have even taken vacation days to enjoy what Racine County has to offer. Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.

Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this July. No matter if you’re just passing through town or if you call Racine your home, there’s something for everyone to do this July.

Festivals

Fairs/Markets

What? Where? When? Union Grove Wisconsin Flea Market Racine County Fairgrounds

19805 Durand Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182 July 9 Racine Harbor Market Monument Square July 28 Racine County Fair Racine County Fairgrounds

19805 Durand Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182 July 27–31

Events

More to do

