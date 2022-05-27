Summer festivals, fairs and events are in full swing come June. In Southeastern Wisconsin, community organizations, churches, and businesses have come together to offer an assortment of fun. Racine County is your one-stop for all kinds of festivals, fairs, and events.

Whether you are looking for something fun to do with the family or want to plan a date night, there are plenty of opportunities to find events in Racine that everyone will like.

Need help deciding where to go and what to do? Check out what’s happening in June of 2022 in Racine County.

Festivals

What? Where? When? SpankyPalooza Music Fest Spanky’s

485 South Jefferson St.

Waterford, WI 53185 June 16-19 Summer Wobbler Beer Fest 1 of Us Brewing Company

100 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant, WI, 53406 June 18 Greek Fest Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church

1335 S. Green Bay Road

Racine, WI 53406 June 24-26

Fairs

What? Where? When? St. Thomas Country Fair St. Thomas Aquinas Church

305 S. 1st St.

Waterford, WI 53185 June 2-5 Fine Art Fair, Ballyhoo at the Zoo Racine Zoo

2131 N. Main St.

Racine, WI 53402 June 4-5

Events

Things To Do and Celebrations

