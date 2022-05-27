Summer festivals, fairs and events are in full swing come June. In Southeastern Wisconsin, community organizations, churches, and businesses have come together to offer an assortment of fun. Racine County is your one-stop for all kinds of festivals, fairs, and events.
Whether you are looking for something fun to do with the family or want to plan a date night, there are plenty of opportunities to find events in Racine that everyone will like.
Need help deciding where to go and what to do? Check out what’s happening in June of 2022 in Racine County.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|SpankyPalooza Music Fest
|Spanky’s
485 South Jefferson St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|June 16-19
|Summer Wobbler Beer Fest
|1 of Us Brewing Company
100 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI, 53406
|June 18
|Greek Fest
|Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church
1335 S. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406
|June 24-26
Fairs
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|St. Thomas Country Fair
|St. Thomas Aquinas Church
305 S. 1st St.
Waterford, WI 53185
|June 2-5
|Fine Art Fair, Ballyhoo at the Zoo
|Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St.
Racine, WI 53402
|June 4-5
Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Spring Barn Market
|Harmony Hill
27531 Rowntree Road
Burlington, WI 53105
|June 3-5
|Loop Day 2022
|Historic Downtown Loop
109 E. Chestnut St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|June 4
|Music & More Summer Concert Series
|First Presbyterian Church
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 9, 16, 23, 30
|3rd Annual Make Your Mark Community Art Event
|The Branch
1501 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 11
|Music on the Monument
|Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|June 17, 24
|Juneteenth Week of Celebration
|Various Locations
|June 11-18
|The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
|Echo Lake Park
595 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|June 19
|Racine Harbor Market
|Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403
|June 30
|Red, White, & Boo Boo (Independence Day)
|Jellystone Park Camp-Resort
8425 WI-38
Caledonia, WI 53108
|June 27-July 4
Things To Do and Celebrations
