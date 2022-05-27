Follow Us

Summer festivals, fairs and events are in full swing come June. In Southeastern Wisconsin, community organizations, churches, and businesses have come together to offer an assortment of fun. Racine County is your one-stop for all kinds of festivals, fairs, and events.

Whether you are looking for something fun to do with the family or want to plan a date night, there are plenty of opportunities to find events in Racine that everyone will like.

Need help deciding where to go and what to do? Check out what’s happening in June of 2022 in Racine County.

Festivals

What?Where? When?
SpankyPalooza Music FestSpanky’s
485 South Jefferson St.
Waterford, WI 53185		June 16-19
Summer Wobbler Beer Fest1 of Us Brewing Company
100 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI, 53406		June 18
Greek Fest Kimissis Tis Theotokou Church
1335 S. Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406		June 24-26 

Fairs

What?Where? When?
St. Thomas Country Fair St. Thomas Aquinas Church
305 S. 1st St.
Waterford, WI 53185		June 2-5
Fine Art Fair, Ballyhoo at the ZooRacine Zoo
2131 N. Main St.
Racine, WI 53402		June 4-5

Events

What?Where? When?
Spring Barn MarketHarmony Hill
27531 Rowntree Road
Burlington, WI 53105		June 3-5
Loop Day 2022Historic Downtown Loop
109 E. Chestnut St.
Burlington, WI 53105		June 4
Music & More Summer Concert SeriesFirst Presbyterian Church
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 9, 16, 23, 30
3rd Annual Make Your Mark Community Art EventThe Branch
1501 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 11
Music on the Monument Monument Square
Racine, WI 53403		June 17, 24
Juneteenth Week of Celebration Various Locations June 11-18
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) 3rd Annual Juneteenth CelebrationEcho Lake Park
595 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		June 19
Racine Harbor MarketMonument Square
Racine, WI 53403		June 30
Red, White, & Boo Boo (Independence Day)Jellystone Park Camp-Resort
8425 WI-38
Caledonia, WI 53108		 June 27-July 4

Things To Do and Celebrations

