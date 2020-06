Local resident, Kelly Scroggins-Powell will be hosting a Juneteenth Facebook Live event on Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m. To be apart of the event go to Kelly’s Facebook to view the live event.

The event will have a special guest, Dr. Renee Kirby, the Director of Health, Counseling, and Disability Services at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside. The purpose of the event is to converse and commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.