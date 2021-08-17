RACINE – Alderman Trevor Jung will leave the Racine Common Council to become the City of Racine’s Transit Manager effective Aug. 30. He’ll fill the position held by Michael Maierle, who is retiring.

“I am excited to have Trevor become the new face of public transit in Racine. Trevor has always been an advocate for and passionate about transportation equity, sustainability, and community building. He has a proven record of improving systems and services through collaboration, public engagement, and research. And he understands that we need a modernized multimodal transportation system that is built through regional planning and with intergovernmental partnership,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release on Tuesday.

Mason added that during the competitive review process, Jung demonstrated an understanding of the challenges public transit currently faces and a vision on how to create a robust system that benefits all residents regionally.

Jung holds a degree in Urban Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He currently serves as chair of the Common Council’s Transit Committee. He also serves on the boards of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin and All Aboard Wisconsin. He has also been a member of the Eastern Racine County Transportation Task Force.

Jung was the youngest person elected to the Racine Common Council since 1862 when he was first elected in April 2019 at age 23. He was re-elected this spring. He represents District 9, which includes the West Racine business district and parts of the city’s near west side.

He plans to resign from the Common Council on Friday, Aug. 27. The council will determine how to fill the rest of Jung’s term, which ends in April 2023.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the residents of the 9th District on the Common Council. I will be forever grateful for their trust and support. Serving as an Alder in the community I love has been an education and a privilege,” Jung said in a statement.