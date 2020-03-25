Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is providing free online-learning resources to teachers, parents, and guardians to help keep students engaged during this time.

Family-friendly, downloadable resources are available for elementary, middle, and high school students and are organized by school level. Lessons are less than 30 minutes and offer topics such as: wants vs. needs, creating a savings plan, tracking income and expenses on a budget, how to calculate a monthly car payment, deciding on a college, how to pay for college, choosing a career, preparing a resume, and how to manage the current economic climate.

“For more than 78 years, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has approached challenges with resolve and determination,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “Volunteers, teachers, parents, and donors have led the way with each new venture in JA’s evolution. Today is no different. Current times require a new way of doing business—and Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is ready.”

To follow government social-distancing guidelines, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) has suspended in-person, volunteer-led programs until at least April 30. However, for the continuation of the school year, Junior Achievement is offering teachers the option to lead JA programs as a part of their virtual lesson plans. Teachers also can choose the piloted volunteer or JA staff-led online program delivery option.

Each week, Junior Achievement will be highlighting one JA online-learning resource that teachers and parents can provide to students. Follow Junior Achievement of Wisconsin on social media @JAWisconsin for the weekly featured online resource. All online-learning resources are available on their website at Wisconsin.ja.org.