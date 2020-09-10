Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) is pleased to announce it has received a $32,000 grant from SC Johnson to support financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness education for Racine County K-12 students during the upcoming school year.

“This grant from SC Johnson helps provide lessons to Racine students in ways that match the Racine Unified School District learning plans, either in the classroom, livestreaming online, or through prerecorded videos”, said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “It’s more important now than ever before to make sure our young people are prepared for the future. The grant from SC Johnson will allow Junior Achievement to deliver content in new ways so children and young adults can spend more time planning for and dreaming about tomorrow and less time worrying about today.”

JA programs deliver age-appropriate lessons to help students learn about personal finance and career development through a wide range of topics including understanding credit scores to preparing for a job interview.

“We have a responsibility to ensure future generations are setup for success, and that’s why SC Johnson supports Junior Achievement and its youth initiatives,” said Fisk Johnson, CEO and Chairman of SC Johnson. “The efforts of Junior Achievement benefit the well-being of our community and reinforce our ongoing commitment to making an impact and improving lives.”

JA recruits and trains community volunteers and teachers to deliver over 60 hands-on, standards-based programs to K-12 students. JA team members have been working since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to become a solution provider for schools like those in Racine that will begin the fall semester with online learning. Nearly two dozen elementary, middle, and high school programs will be available in September for JA volunteers and Racine teachers to deliver to students virtually. All JA programs are designed to show students the path to success, increase their self-confidence, and help them develop the skills needed to chart a successful future.

To become involved with JA as a volunteer or donor, please visit wisconsin.ja.org.