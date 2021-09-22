… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
Juntos provides Latino students and their parents/guardians with knowledge and skills to be successful in school and achieve academic success. Juntos is hosting different workshops. These workshops will focus on:
- Making Education a Family Goal
- Effective Communication at Home
- From Middle School to High School
- From High School to Higher Education
- Graduation: Ready to Be a Successful Student
Workshops will take place on October 12, Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 9 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at John XXIII Education Center, 1101 Douglas Avenue. Middle schoolers in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade and their parents are invited to join. The workshops are free. Additionally, a light meal will be provided. Courses will be presented in English and Spanish.
Registration is required. For questions or to register, please contact:
- Sarah Hawks (262) 767-2916 or Sarah.hawks@wisc.edu
- Lizbeth Ruvalcaba (262) 898-7250 or lizbeth_ruvalcaba@john23center.org