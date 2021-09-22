Juntos provides Latino students and their parents/guardians with knowledge and skills to be successful in school and achieve academic success. Juntos is hosting different workshops. These workshops will focus on:

Making Education a Family Goal

Effective Communication at Home

From Middle School to High School

From High School to Higher Education

Graduation: Ready to Be a Successful Student

Workshops will take place on October 12, Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 9 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at John XXIII Education Center, 1101 Douglas Avenue. Middle schoolers in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade and their parents are invited to join. The workshops are free. Additionally, a light meal will be provided. Courses will be presented in English and Spanish.

Registration is required. For questions or to register, please contact:

Sarah Hawks (262) 767-2916 or Sarah.hawks@wisc.edu

Lizbeth Ruvalcaba (262) 898-7250 or lizbeth_ruvalcaba@john23center.org

