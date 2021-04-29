The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus has lots of adorable mice currently available for adoption, like Jupiter! They don’t take up too much space, are so fun to play with, make great classroom pets, and are the perfect animal for any level of pet owner, from beginners to experts! To view all the mice available for adoption at WHS, visit wihumane.org/adopt.

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

