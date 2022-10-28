RACINE — After 9 years with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Nitro has officially retired. The department reports that his last shift concluded on Oct. 27, 2022, when dispatch called Nitro’s final 10-42, indicating the end of his tour as an officer.

Nitro, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix, was born on Oct. 10, 2012, in Hungary. He then made his way to the states to begin a journey that would begin in North Carolina. Alongside Nitro, through his years of service, was Sgt. Troy Ruffalo. The two met in Nashville, North Carolina, just a few days before Nitro’s first birthday. Together, they graduated training from Southern Police Canine, Inc. From there, Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro advanced to start a very successful patrol career. K9 Nitro and his handler did not stop training after graduation. Together, this team and other members of the K9 Unit participated in over 16 training hours per month – which equaled over 2,000 training hours throughout K9 Nitro’s career. Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Successful career

K9 Nitro is a dual-purpose K9 officer certified in narcotic detection, evidence/article search, building search, tracking, handler protection, and criminal apprehension.

As a longtime member of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro often assisted in the execution of search warrants, ensuring violent felons and other dangerous criminals could not escape apprehension. Their partnership also led to the seizure of numerous illegal weapons, taken off the streets before being used in felonies, including potential homicides.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office notes that out of hundreds of successful deployments throughout his career, K9 Nitro showed some “true skills” in the following cases:

During a 2015 bank robbery in the City of Racine, the suspect fled on foot. K9 Nitro tracked the suspect’s scent, located where he was hiding and allowed his human partners to apprehend the dangerous felon.

Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro were dispatched for an elderly male who was lost after hiking in the woods. K9 Nitro was able to locate the man who was missing for multiple hours. Without the skill of Sgt. Ruffalo and his faithful partner, the man could have suffered serious injury or death.

Countless seizures of hidden narcotics and US currency involved in drug trafficking. After a deputy was maliciously attacked, the perpetrator fled into a field. K9 Nitro was released and ordered to locate the suspect. K9 Nitro skillfully found where the violent felon was hiding, pulled him to the ground, and held the suspect in his powerful jaws until other deputies were able to safely take him into custody.

Alerted officers on 19 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle, multiple ounces of cocaine, over 40 grams of ecstasy, and countless amounts of other illegal drugs – including fentanyl – intended to poison our community.

K9 Nitro’s final 10-42 Sgt. Ruffalo: 1540–Dispatch Dispatch: Go ahead 4-0 Sgt. Ruffalo: My K9 partner Nitro will be 10-42 for his final time. Dispatch: Attention all squads — K9 Nitro has just finished his last shift on duty with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and is headed for retirement. K9 Nitro, thank you for the last nine years of bravery, dedication and commitment to your department, the citizens and community of Racine County. Thank you for all your hard work, and making sure your handler made it home safe every night. Having done hundreds of deployments, and responsible for many narcotic seizures, and chasing bad guys, you can now relax and enjoy retirement. K9 Nitro, thank you for serving the Racine County Sheriff’s Office; you will be missed. Sgt. Ruffalo: 1540 Thank you. We appreciate that as well. You can mark me 10-42. Oct. 27, 2022, 5:34 a.m.

Sgt. Troy Ruffalo and K9 Nitro in their early years together on the force. – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office Congratulations to Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro for a job well done. Your partnership, training, and dedication to excellence provided an immeasurable service to the citizens of our community. To K9 Nitro, my final request is that you find a comfortable spot on Troy’s couch and enjoy the well-deserved rest you rightfully earned throughout your stellar career. Sheriff Schmaling of Racine County

Community connection

K9 Nitro is a powerhouse in the field, but he also has a softer side. Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro made appearances at numerous community functions and school demonstrations.

“K9 Nitro always loved the attention of curious children and others who just wanted to say ‘hi,’ especially when working at the County Fair,” says Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Luell.

K9 Nitro will continue to reside at his home with Sgt. Ruffalo and his family throughout his retirement.

“There is no doubt it will take K9 Nitro a while to adjust to seeing his partner leave for work without him,” says Lt. Luell.

About the department

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is comprised of seven other dogs. Six are dual-purpose K9s (narcotics/criminal apprehension) and one is trained in electronics detection (used to locate electronics containing illegal images of children).

“All the handlers work extremely hard with their K9 partners when training, patrolling the community or responding to critical incidents,” says Lt. Luell.

The Sheriff’s K9 program is solely funded through the generous contributions of the community. With three of the K9s at or near retirement, the Sheriff’s K9 Unit is continually attempting to maintain adequate funds for this important program.

Costs of K9 officers

K9 and training: $18,000 per dog

$18,000 per dog Monthly food: $100 per dog

$100 per dog Miscellaneous: $50 per month average, per dog training aids toys bowls leashes etc.

$50 per month average, per dog Veterinary bills: These costs vary greatly. Local partnerships with area veterinary offices include Fox Valley Vet Bell City Vet Union Grove Animal Hospital Beechwood Vet

These costs vary greatly. Local partnerships with area veterinary offices include Officer K9 Nitro and Sgt. Troy Ruffalo on the tail-end of Nitro’s career. – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Donations accepted

If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation of any amount to the K9 Unit, make checks payable to the “Racine County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit” or contact one of the K9 Supervisors at:

Contact: Sgt. Troy Ruffalo: 262-636-8757 (O), 262-930-8205 (C), troy.ruffalo@racinecounty.com

Contact: Sgt. Joe Patla: 262-636-3841 (O) 262-498-5935 (C), joseph.patla@racinecounty.com

Local News

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.