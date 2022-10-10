MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department K9 Unit announced on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, the death of K9 Officer Ares. The Belgian Malinois served the Village of Mount Pleasant alongside Sgt. Eric Giese as team on the K9 Unit.

Officer Ares began his career with the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department in 2015. According to the village, “Sgt. Giese received and trained with Ares at American K-9 Interdiction in Virginia.”

Ares was trained in apprehension, officer protection, narcotics, evidence location and tracking. In addition to helping the community, this dog was often involved in educational demonstrations and seen at community functions.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department K9 Unit posted the following on their Facebook page:

Our hearts are broken into a million pieces over the loss of one of the best. K9 Ares was such an amazing K9. We are so deeply saddened to share this news with you. Sgt Giese and K9 Ares were an amazing team that helped clean up and protect the streets of Mt Pleasant for over 8 years. A true loss to our department. We will miss you Ares. Thank you for all you have done. Rest easy. Mount Pleasant Police Department K9 Unit Facebook post

K9 Officer Ares

Additional photos of the dog and his handler are available on Facebook. View the department’s post for an inside look at their work over the years.

