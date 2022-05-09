The Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) announced their 56th Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will take place on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Kenosha Country Club.

KAC’s Golf Classic is a scramble format, with prizes for the lowest team score. There are prizes for the lowest men’s and women’s scores. Classic golf attire is required. No jeans or denim are allowed. Participants must wear soft spiked shoes and shirts with collars and sleeves.

This fundraiser will directly help KAC provide vital services that benefit individuals with disabilities. The event is generously sponsored by Vizance Insurance. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Beth Bender at 262-658-9509 or by emailing bbender@thekac.com.

Tickets

Foursome tickets are $700. Individual tickets are $200 each. There will be a box lunch provided, and then dinner can be taken to go or enjoy in the Clubhouse at the Kenosha County Club.

Participants may additionally purchase wristbands to enjoy on-course games as well as unlimited water, Gatorade and beer on the course. Hole-in-one prizes at all par 3 holes are sponsored by Palmen Motors and Harley Davidson.

KAC at Work

The Kenosha Achievement Center has been positively creating opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs since 1964. The center is dedicated to empowering individuals of all abilities. KAC does this by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence in the community.

“Annually, KAC serves roughly 3,000 individuals in the Kenosha community and the surrounding area” shares Beth Bender, The Director of Development. These vital services and programs are provided to children, and adults to help support those in need.

Learn more about KAC by visiting their website. Visit the golf outing page for further details.

