KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 300 students have met the academic requirements to receive their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Kalamazoo College in 2022.

Congratulations to our graduates including Megan Williams of Waterford!

About Kalamazoo College

Kalamazoo College (K College), founded in 1833, is a nationally recognized residential liberal arts and sciences college located in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The creator of the K-Plan, K College provides an individualized education that integrates rigorous academics with life-changing experiential learning opportunities.

For more information, visit kzoo.edu.

