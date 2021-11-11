A cash bond was set at $10,000 for a Kansasville man accused of his eighth Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence offense after his arrest here Tuesday evening.

Frederick R. Schmitt, 55, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with OWI (8th offense) and possession of THC. The OWI charge is a felony punishable by a $25,000 fine and/or 12 ½ years in prison. The THC possession charge is a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday of a possible impaired driver after a motorist reported being nearly struck by a vehicle that ran a stop sign at Plank Road (Highway A) and Highway 45 in Yorkville. A deputy located the vehicle, driven by Schmitt, at the northbound I-94 entry ramp at Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

The deputy observed “two cans of Mike’s Harder Black Cherry Lemonade” inside the vehicle, the complaint stated. After Schmitt stepped out of the vehicle, a second deputy observed that he “had glossy bloodshot eyes along with slow slurred speech.”

Prior to conducting a Standard Field Sobriety Test on Schmitt, a deputy searched him and found a clear tube containing “a burnt marijuana joint,” the complaint stated. The marijuana weighed about .7 grams.

Schmitt was taken into custody after failing the Standard Field Sobriety Test and transported to a local hospital emergency room for an evidentiary blood test. He allegedly told deputies “I should not have been on the road,” according to the complaint.

Schmitt was in custody in the Racine County Jail on Wednesday where he made an initial court appearance. In addition to the cash bond, he was ordered to have a SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) device installed on his ankle by the Racine County Alternatives Program at a $240 fee.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave, Racine.