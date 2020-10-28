On November 3, Tyler August will defend his seat against Katherine Gaulke of Elkhorn. We asked the same questions of both candidates.

Here are Gaulke’s answers:

Where do you live?

Elkhorn

How long have you lived in the community?

2005 (15 years)

What is your educational background?

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Services (Emphasis Public Service Leadership) Capella University, 2010

Master of Health Administration (MHA) University of Florida, 2003

Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration Saint Leo University 2001

What civic organizations do you belong to?

President, Delavan Darien Rotary Club

Appointed Member, State Treasurer’s Homeowners Task Force – Co-chair Taxpayer Empowerment Committee

Board Treasurer, Delavan Lake Improvement Association (DLIA)

Board Secretary, United Way of Walworth County

Founder, Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

SANE (sexual assault) Advocate volunteer, New Beginnings APFV

What position are you running for?

Representative Wisconsin Assembly District 32

Have you ever held elected office before?

Yes.

If so, what positions were you elected to?

Town of Delavan Supervisor

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed? *

Affordable healthcare and protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions (such as COVID); improving Wisconsin’s public health infrastructure Increasing middle class, good-paying jobs; in particular clean energy jobs; fixing the Wisconsin unemployment system Adopting a non-partisan fair maps platform such as assigning the task for district review and redistricting to the Legislative Reference Bureau, a nonpartisan state service agency. This is similar to how redistricting is done in Iowa.

How would you plan to address those issues?

Write and propose bills/amendments to current legislation to accomplish these goals. Collaborate with elected peers in a bipartisan fashion and experts/advocates to solve these problems.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Affordable health insurance. No insurance denials for pre-existing conditions or having had COVID. Accessible, local, and free COVID testing in all Wisconsin counties. Improved public health planning for pandemics so we don’t have to shut down again. More clean energy and middle class jobs in Wisconsin. A fixed and functioning unemployment system. A strong economy that benefits all residents. Fair maps for future elections.

Why are those issues important to you?

These issues are important to me because they are what is important to residents. I am a career advocate not a career politician. I will fight for what the residents of District 32 want, not what special interests want. The residents of District 32 want affordable health insurance, good paying jobs, and fair maps. It’s time we had a representative that will fight for and get us these things.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

Affordable health insurance for all residents. No insurance denials for pre-existing conditions or for having had COVID. Accessible, local, and free COVID (pandemic) testing in all Wisconsin counties. Improved public health planning for pandemics so we don’t have to shut down again. More clean energy and middle class jobs in Wisconsin. A strong economy that benefits all residents. Fair maps for future elections. Restore the State Treasurer’s duties. End the dark store loophole. Address the student loan crisis. A fixed and functioning unemployment system.

Why should people vote for you?

I am a career advocate not a career politician. I have a proven track record of listening to what folks want and then making it happen.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Learn more about me at gaulke4assembly.com or call (262) 949-2971 to ask questions. Check myvote.wi.gov before going to the polls to double-check your polling location on November 3rd; many have changed. Also, voters can check the status of their absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

