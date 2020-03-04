Kathleen M. Sadlon, 73, died Friday at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine March 28, 1946 daughter of the late Sylvester and Lucille (Nee:Gross) Soens.

Kathleen was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1964”. Upon graduating, Kathy was employed by Western Publishing, retiring as an Administrative Secretary after 38 years. On June 1, 1974 Kathy married Robert B. Sadlon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she had been a member for years. Kathy was a longtime volunteer for the Junior Masters Golf Tournament. She was an avid reader, enjoyed

the peacefulness of taking walks and always looked forward to a new adventure with her love of travel. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Robert; daughter, Melissa Sadlon (Rick Schuebel); sister, Lynn Mullis; in-laws, Donna Sadlon, Richard Wendt, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sister Barb (Jim) Cramer, brothers-in-law, Marty Mullis, Dennis Sadlon and sister-in-law, Pat Wendt.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Kathy’s life will be held Thursday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Junior Masters Golf Tournament has been suggested.

