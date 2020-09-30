Advertisements

MADISON ⏤ Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that 43 states, including Wisconsin, have reached a $39.5 million settlement with Anthem.

The settlement stems from a massive 2014 Anthem data breach that involved the personal information of 78.8 million Americans, according to a press release from Kaul’s office.

Wisconsin will receive $141,970 from the settlement.

Anthem also agreed to a series of data security and good governance provisions going forward.

“Data breaches can cause long-term harm to consumers. Corporations that collect people’s personal information must carefully safeguard it,“ Kaul said in a released statement.

The resolution “does not relate to a civil action filed by the state of Wisconsin,” Kaul’s release states.

Anthem disclosure

In February 2015, Anthem disclosed that cyber attackers had infiltrated its systems beginning in February 2014. These attacks used malware installed through a phishing email.

The attackers were ultimately able to gain access to Anthem’s data warehouse, where they harvested a cache of personal information. This included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, healthcare identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information for 78.8 million Americans.

In Wisconsin, 1,744,732 residents were affected by the breach.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Series of provisions

Under the settlement, Anthem has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its security practices going forward.

Those include:

A prohibition against misrepresentations regarding the extent to which Anthem protects the privacy and security of personal information;

Implementation of a comprehensive information security program, incorporating principles of zero trust architecture, and including regular security reporting to the Board of Directors and prompt notice of significant security events to the CEO;

Specific security requirements with respect to segmentation, logging and monitoring, anti-virus maintenance, access controls and two factor authentication, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing, and employee training, among other requirements;

And third-party security assessments and audits for three years ⏤ including a requirement that Anthem make its risk assessments available to a third-party assessor during that term.

Immediately following breach

Immediately following the breach, Anthem offered an initial two years of credit monitoring to all affected U.S. individuals.

Anthem entered into a class-action settlement after the breach. From that settlement, Anthem established a $115 million settlement fund. Those funds paid for additional credit monitoring, cash payments of up to $50 and reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses for consumers.

The deadlines for consumers to submit claims under that settlement has ended. The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General led the multistate investigation. It was assisted by the attorneys general of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri and New York.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Also in the News Stick up for truth: How to fact-check friends and family on social media Advertisements Information comes so fast on social media that it’s hard to know what to believe. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Even professionals get confused. Lewis Friedland, a journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has the expertise, but can’t keep up with the overwhelming torrent of articles, memes and cat pics — let […] Kenosha County Joint Information Center Announces Food Pantry Needs Advertisements In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries. This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to […] Racine man charged with domestic battery, disorderly conduct Advertisements RACINE – Racine Police arrested a local man on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges following a domestic dispute early Tuesday. The Racine County District Attorney’s office charged Christopher H. Meekma, 30, with one count of misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct following the incident. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded […]