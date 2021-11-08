Cordelia Kearns put her team on her back this past weekend as Oconomowoc swept their way to the Division 1 WIAA girl’s volleyball championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay this weekend. Kearns had big performances in both kills and digs in the team’s three wins on route to the championship.

In the Raccoons’ first win of the state tournament, Kearns had a double-double of 12 kills and 13 digs as Oconomowoc notched a sweep over Oak Creek (25-12, 25-17, 25-20). Haley Koch was the other double digit leader in kills with 10, while Haley Strohrich led four players in double digit digs with 16.

Oconomowoc pushed themselves into the championship match with a sweep over Kettle Moraine (25-17, 25-18, 25-23) with nine kills apiece from Anna Bjork and Haley Koch. The Raccoons also had four players in double digits led by 14 digs from Strohrich and Ella Unterweger.

Strohrich helped push the Raccoons’ to the state title with 21 digs, while Kearns had 11 in Oconomowoc’s three set win over Appleton North (25-18, 26-24, 25-21). Strohrich led the team in digs with 66 on the season, while Kearns led the way in kills with 38 during Oconomowoc’s 28-4 championship winning season.