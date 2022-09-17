MOUNT PLEASANT — For the first time in history, the Keland House, 1425 Valley View Drive in Mount Pleasant, is for sale. The home was designed by architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, in 1954. Its former resident was Karen Johnson Boyd, the daughter of Herbert Fisk Johnson Jr., of SC Johnson.

The house is also known as the Keland-Johnson House or Boyd Home.

This 4,978-square-foot Usonian model home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It’s charmed by Wright’s famous flat roof. The historical landmark is surrounded by pines and other greenery, and is nestled off of Spring Street. This property sits on three acres of land and a bluff overlooking Racine’s very own Root River. Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios

The Frank Lloyd Wright Conservation shares that it is “one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s largest Usonian period homes.”

It is on the market for $725,000. The Zillow listing states, “this is a rare opportunity to own a work by America’s most prominent architect.”

Keland House history

Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios The build of the Keland House came following Johnson Boyd’s love for her childhood home, Wingspread. Mark Hertzberg, an author and friend of Johnson Boyd’s, shared on his blog, “that (Wingspread) inspired her to want Wright to design a home for her and her first husband, Willard Keland.”

Hertzberg’s book, “Wright in Racine,” gives an in-depth look at being inside the home. He gives perspective as a visitor and photographed the home during his visit. A preview of the chapter featuring the Keland House is available online. The couple resided at the home until their divorce. Upon separation, the property went to Karen Johnson Boyd, notes Wikipedia. Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios

Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios Johnson Boyd continued to live in the home, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, throughout her life per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Although she was a world traveler, Mrs. Boyd most loved being with her family and friends in one of her two homes,” states her obituary. Johnson Boyd died in 2016. She was 91 years old.

Brought to light

Years have passed since her death, but with the house on the market, a light is being shined on the historic home. Photographer/videographer, Chris Wohlgefahrt, of Creative Juice Studios was selected by the Tony Veranth Team of RE/MAX Newport Elite to photograph and take video of the treasured home.

Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios

“This is a very special case for me,” said Wohlgefahrt.

84 photos and two videos, including ariel views and snapshots of each nook and cranny, are on display in the listing.

“I was in awe of the architecture I was surrounded by. The more time I spent in this house the more I fell in love with it,” said the photographer.

“This is the first time it’s been brought to public light,” said Wohlgefahrt.

Photo used with permission. – Credit: Chris Wohlgefahrt / Creative Juice Studios

This is the first time the Keland House has been for sale since its build.

Learn more

To learn more about the home, read Wright in Racine: The Architect’s Vision for One American City by Mark Hertzberg, available at the Racine Art Museum.

Contact Real Estate Agents Chris and Anthony Veranth for more details about the home for sale.

