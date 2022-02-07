KENOSHA – The Kenosha Achievement Center (KAC) Adult Day Services Program is seeking volunteers to lead virtual activities or demonstrations for adults with disabilities.

KAC promotes the development of independence, self-esteem, and improved quality of life for adults with special needs. Exploring new skills and hobbies in order to empower individuals to choose what interests them most is a vital component of living a full and rewarding life.

Community members are invited to share their special interests, hobbies, skills or knowledge to further enrich the experience of adults with special needs. A variety of subjects are welcome, such as crafting, cooking, sports and fitness, or anything of the volunteer’s choice.

Sessions will be held over Zoom between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Contact Ron Klemme, Adult Program Manager at 262-658-9538 or rklemme@thekac.com for more information.

About the Kenosha Achievement Center

KAC’s mission “is to create opportunities for the personal growth and success of persons with special needs. KAC does this by removing barriers, changing perceptions and building confidence.”

The center is run by a volunteer board of directors which “provides leadership and valuable insights to help guide the organization.” Board members come from a diverse number of backgrounds including consumer advocates, business and civic leaders within the community and more.

The main center is located at 1218 79th St. in Kenosha. For more information, visit the KAC website.

