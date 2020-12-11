This image of Porche Bennett-Bey, a Kenosha activist, is embedded in Time Magazine’s online story naming her among its Guardians of the Year for 2020. Image courtesy of time.com.

KENOSHA ⏤Time Magazine has chosen a local activist as one of its Guardians of the Year for 2020.

Porche Bennett-Bey, aka “Mookie Bey”, has been a staple of local protests. In fact, if you haven’t seen Bennett-Bey, it’s likely because YOU haven’t been somewhere.

Bennett-Bey is among one of the many local Black leaders who have stepped up in the Kenosha community following the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey.

You can find her on the scene of protests, rallies, counter protests, government meetings and leading community conversations. And she is often the first to show up in situations where others may fear to tread, such as when armed militia men mysteriously appear in Civic Center Park.

The Observer spoke to Bennett-Bey on camera months ago for a project later put on hold. That project served to introduce the community to familiar faces that they maybe didn’t really know well.

Below, please find the video of Bennett-Bey, introducing herself to the Kenosha community in her own, unique way.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Also in the News The Biggest Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2020 BY MOLLY LIEBERGALL, THE BADGER PROJECT This story also appeared in The Badger Project A loophole in Wisconsin campaign finance law allows individuals to make unlimited donations to political parties, and also allows political parties to make unlimited donations to candidates. If an individual wants to donate directly to a candidate, there are limits based […] Need help finding mental health, food or shelter resources? Here’s how Times are tough, but they don’t have to be. Racine County Eye is kicking off a twice-a-month video series called Racine County Speaks, a program about organizations that help. In our first episode, Hollie White, the project coordinator for Improving Children’s Mental Health Through School and Community, talks about how Racine County Eye residents can […] 1526 Russet St., $150,000 Bring your clothes and move into this charming furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Bright and sunny kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. The barn door closets in 2 of the bedrooms give you an ultra-modern feel. The basement features a rec room with color-changing LED lights with […]