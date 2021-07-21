KENOSHA- The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is honored to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients for three different scholarship types: the Foundation Scholarships to graduating High School Seniors, Herzing University Adult Learner Scholarships, and Tempo Kenosha Scholarships. The Chamber extends their gratitude to the dedicated Scholarship Committees who read through the submissions, interviewed and decided on scholarships.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Committee was chaired by Renee Young-Trego of University of Wisconsin-Parkside and included Peter Valeri of Valeri Agency, Amanda Blommel of David Insurance, and Cathy Savaglio of Security National Mortgage Corporation. They chose recipients of four $2,500 scholarships. The 2021 Scholarship recipients are:

Jack Binder of Indian Trial High School through Chamber Member Oakfire

Meira Domash of Tremper High School through Chamber Member Gateway Technical College

Lauren Noble of Indian Trial High School through Chamber Member Kenosha Area Business Alliance

Katie Peltz of Tremper High School through Chamber Member Kenosha County

Through the generosity of Herzing University, two “debt-free full-ride” Adult Learner Scholarships will be awarded this year. The Herzing University Scholarship Committee was co-chaired by Trisha Camosy of Camosy Construction and Amanda Blommel of David Insurance, a Vizance Company. The 2021 Herzing University Adult Learner Scholarship recipients are:

Kaitlyn Dyer through Chamber Member House of Gerhard

Rachael Mandrell through Chamber Member Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

Through the generosity of Tempo Kenosha, three $1,500 Scholarships will be awarded to adult learners this year to pursue higher education. The Tempo Kenosha Board of Directors served as the scholarship committee to choose the 2021 Tempo Kenosha Scholarship recipients:

Kierra Coleman through Chamber Member Shalom Center

Sara Cornelius through Chamber Member Southern Lakes Credit Union

Rachel Drosen through Chamber Member Dooley & Associates

All Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Chamber Annual Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at The Club at Strawberry Creek.