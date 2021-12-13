The letters “KAC” usually stand for “Kenosha Achievement Center,” but did you know the KAC has a cookie program?

Kenosha Awesome Cookies was created when participants of KAC’s (Kenosha Achievement Center’s) Voyage day program expressed an interest in learning how to run a business. Increasing independence is one of KAC’s goals for its Voyagers; this was a perfect opportunity for them to do just that.

Originally, the hope for the cookie business was to make enough profit for a group outing. The long-term goal, however, is to have Kenosha Awesome Cookies become a strong, independent business that will be owned and operated by one, or a group, of its founding members.

This holiday season, Kenosha Awesome Cookies is offering a special flavor: Dark Chocolate Peppermint Crunch is available in limited quantities. Packaged in 16-oz. Jars, the seasonal flavor sells for $6.50 per jar. There are only 200 jars available, so order yours before they sell out.

Kenosha Awesome Cookies flavors available:

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Crunch (limited quantities of 16-oz jars)

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

M&M

White Chocolate Lemon

Triple Chocolate Chip

These flavors are available in the 16-oz jars for $6.50 – just like the holiday cookies – and also in a 32-oz jar for $10.

To purchase these cookie jar kits, download the order form, then email the completed form to kenoshaawesomecookies@thekac.com, or call 262-658-9500. (If you have trouble downloading the form, simply call KAC and they will help you place your order.)

About Voyage

“Voyage is an active day program for young adults with disabilities ages 18-26 years. The program goal is to increase independence through community involvement. Individuals actively participate in planning their day including making decisions about activities and outings. Participants develop life skills, enjoy social interaction with their peers, learn to navigate the community and explore recreational and volunteer activities.” – KAC website

