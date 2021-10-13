The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce 105th Annual Meeting is taking place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at The Club at Strawberry Creek, 14810 72nd Street, Kenosha. This event is sponsored by Snap-on Incorporated, The Club at Strawberry Creek, and ULINE and will feature keynote speaker, Dustin Godsey, Chief Marketing Officer of the Milwaukee Bucks. We will celebrate and honor the following awards and scholarships:

Chairman’s Award

• Wendy Gauss of M.V. Properties at Re/Max Newport Elite

Ambassador of the Year

• Christine Lindenberg-Nowland of WineShop at Home

Community Partner Award

• Snap-on Incorporated

Best Place to Work in Kenosha County

• Kenosha Beef International

Beautification Award

• City of Kenosha Downtown Parking Structure, 56th Street & 8th Avenue, Kenosha

Beautification Award

• Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th Street, Pleasant Prairie

We wish to thank those who donated prizes and sponsorships to Foundation fundraisers to help make college scholarships possible. Four scholarships were awarded by the Foundation this year.

KACC Foundation Scholarships and their Member affiliation:

• Jack Binder, Oakfire

• Meira Domash, Gateway Technical College

• Lauren Noble, Kenosha Area Business Alliance

• Katie Peltz, Kenosha County

We prize the partnership with Herzing University and their incredible generosity in offering Chamber members and their employees the opportunity to apply for debt-free, full-ride, adult scholarships. Two were awarded.

Herzing University Scholarships and their Member affiliation:

• Kaitlyn Dyer, House of Gerhard

• Rachael Mandrell, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

We also wish to thank TEMPO Kenosha for their generosity in offering adult scholarships to Chamber members and their employees. Three scholarships were awarded.

TEMPO Kenosha Scholarships:

• Kierra Coleman, Shalom Center

• Sara Cornelius, Southern Lakes Credit Union

• Rachel Drosen, Dooley & Associates

About the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce:

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating over 105 years of service to the business community, with a mission to provide opportunities to engage and connect our Members with the greater community and promote a culture where people and business succeed.

Visit the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce on the web: www.kenoshaareachamber.com