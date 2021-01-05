KENOSHA ⏤ The City Council approved a resolution giving Mayor John Antaramian emergency authorization powers in the event of unrest.

Once activated, the mayor will have emergency authorization for eight days.

After eight days, the City Council will have to approve additional measures taken concerning any violent unrest.

The emergency powers come as Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley prepares to announce whether to charge Kenosha Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey in shooting Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

Sheskey fired seven shot into Blake’s back, which left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

The mayor’s emergency authority will take effect the moment Graveley announces his decision.

“There are going to be many people protesting peacefully, and that is a right that everyone has and one that we will uphold. … The city has every intention of making sure those who are protesting are kept safe,” Antaramian said during mayor’s comments Monday night.

However, violence is not an option, he said.

“And the city will do what it can to ensure everyone is safe,” Antaramian said.

“I intend to do everything I can so that this community can become better than it was. And that people look at us and say, ‘They got it right.’”

